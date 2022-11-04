Consultation launched on scheme to disregard historic convictions of gay and bisexual men

A PUBLIC CONSULTATION on a scheme to disregard historic convictions of gay and bisexual men has been launched.

It will provide an opportunity for affected people and organisations to inform the development of the scheme and to provide input on a number of key issues, based on their lived experience

The criminalisation of consensual sexual acts between men came into effect before the foundation of the State, and remained in place until its decriminalisation in 1993.

In 2018, the Government announced plans for a scheme to disregard the criminal records for offences, where the sexual acts involved would now be lawful.

In May of this year, the Department of Justice published the Working Group Progress Report , which contained a number of recommendations, including the need for targeted public consultation for affected persons and representative groups.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has launched this period of public consultation that will run online for several weeks, closing at 5pm on Friday, 9 December.

These responses will inform the final recommendations of a Working Group who are examining the development of the disregard scheme.

Launching the scheme, Minister McEntee said: “We want to ensure that any potential scheme is as effective and accessible as possible so that we can exonerate those impacted by these outdated laws and address some of the lingering harms of the past

“I would encourage any of the affected men, their families, loved ones and the wider LGBTQ+ community to engage with this consultation so that we can be mindful of their unique perspectives as we move forward.”

The consultation survey will examine ways in which the potential scheme could be made more accessible, how to encourage participation in the scheme, and how to minimise potential for re-traumatising applicants.

Following the closure of this period of consultation, the Working Group will prepare a summary report which will give an overview of the submissions received.

This will inform the final recommendations of the Working Group.

Minister McEntee said that the “damage that was caused by these laws continues to impact negatively on too many people’s lives”.

While she acknowledged that “we cannot undo the hurt inflicted on people who were discriminated against for simply being themselves,” she added that “we can contribute to the healing process”.

She added that this consultation is “another important step” in addressing the “individual harm that was done to generations of gay and bisexual men, while also showing that we are willing to re-visit and confront uncomfortable aspects of our past”.

The consultation survey, and further information related to it, can be found here.