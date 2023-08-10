Advertisement

# technical error
Eir apologises after number of customers charged twice for latest monthly bill
The company said a technical error resulted in a “small number” of customers being double-charged.
50 minutes ago

EIR HAS APOLOGISED after a number of customers were charged twice for their most recent monthly bill. 

The company said a technical error resulted in a “small number” of customers being double-charged. The Irish Independent reports that around 3,000 customers were impacted. 

Eir, previously known as Eircom, said the cause of the issue has been identified and is “being rectified”. 

“Customers will be refunded as soon as possible, with no action necessary by customers,” the company said in a statement.

Impacted customers have been sent a text or email notification about the issue and the steps being taken to process refunds. 

“The error occured during a planned transition to an upgraded billing system,” Eir said. 

“Eir sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and want to assure customers that immediate action is being taken to rectify the error,” it said. 

Customers with questions or concerns can contacted Eir’s dedicated support team on 1901. 

In May, Eir was fined €2.45 million by the electronic communications regulator ComReg for overcharging an estimated 76,000 customers.

Eir was told it must also refund all customers who were found to be overcharged during the two separate periods investigated by the regulator and must make changes to it billing procedures.

Author
Hayley Halpin
