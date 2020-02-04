Eir to charge €5.99 a month for anyone with an eircom.net email to continue using service

TELECOMS COMPANY EIR has said that customers who use the eircom.net email service will face a monthly charge to continue using it from the end of March.
As reported in the Irish Independent this morning, customers who don’t pay the €5.99 per month will have access to their account restricted after two months and eventually deleted.
The service was introduced by Eir – then called Eircom – for customers to use email and is still used by individuals, businesses, schools, voluntary organisations and others.
It has been in operation since the early 2000s.
In a statement to TheJournal.ie, an Eir spokesperson confirmed that the €5.99 a month will be introduced from 31 March.
“The charge will be used to invest in the maintenance and improvement of the service going forward,” the spokesperson said.
If an account holder does not get in touch with eir to arrange payment, the service will cease after 60 days and the account will be permanently deleted after that time. Service users can visit eir.ie/support/webmail to learn more.
