This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eir to charge €5.99 a month for anyone with an eircom.net email to continue using service

The new monthly charge will come into effect from the end of March.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 13,361 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4991517
File photo.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

TELECOMS COMPANY EIR has said that customers who use the eircom.net email service will face a monthly charge to continue using it from the end of March.

As reported in the Irish Independent this morning, customers who don’t pay the €5.99 per month will have access to their account restricted after two months and eventually deleted.

The service was introduced by Eir – then called Eircom – for customers to use email and is still used by individuals, businesses, schools, voluntary organisations and others. 

It has been in operation since the early 2000s.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, an Eir spokesperson confirmed that the €5.99 a month will be introduced from 31 March.

“The charge will be used to invest in the maintenance and improvement of the service going forward,” the spokesperson said.

If an account holder does not get in touch with eir to arrange payment, the service will cease after 60 days and the account will be permanently deleted after that time. Service users can visit eir.ie/support/webmail to learn more.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie