THERE ARE CLEAR rules in Ireland on when posters for elections can be put up, and when they can be taken down again.

In our cities, towns and villages we’ve been presented with an array of posters – of varying levels of graphic design merit – and now, with the elections pretty much wrapped up, it’s time for them to come down.

But how soon do they need to come down? And can you remove one if it is left up?

Posters and ties used to erect them need to come down within 7 days of the polling date (the day that everyone votes). That’s in accordance with the Litter Pollution Act 1997. Failure to remove them can result in prosecution.

Today it is exactly 7 days since we hit the polls en masse, so you shouldn’t be seeing posters hanging around tomorrow or into the weekend.

Advertisement

Local councils will remove posters left up beyond that time frame, and they can seek the costs of doing so back from the party or individual who put them up (which must be clearly indicated on the posters in the first place).

Individuals and parties have until midnight tonight to take posters down themselves. After that, they can be fined €150 for each poster that remains on display (under the same littering law).

Considering councils and politicians will be in a race to get their posters down, then, you probably don’t need to dedicate any time to pulling them down yourself tomorrow. If a pesky poster is bothering you after today – just let the candidate know on social media or by phone, or else cut right to the chase and inform your local authority.

One unsuccessful European elections candidate, Peter Casey, is asking for anyone who sees a poster he has missed to step in and take it down, however. Which you can do if you feel like it, I guess (just don’t then litter the poster, because then you’ll be the one facing a fine, and it would be a bit contrary to your whole ‘we’ve got to do something about these posters everywhere’ thing that got you involved in all of this in the first place).

At least we definitely have ages until the next general election when we will have to contend with posters going up early, posters being erected too close to count centres, and posters being put in inappropriate locations all over again.

(It’s worth noting, as well, that billboards are considered commercial advertising, and so are not subject to the same rules).