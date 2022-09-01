Heading to Electric Picnic 2022? Here's everything you need to know

IT’S WILD TO think that this is the first Electric Picnic since 2019, when the pandemic forced its cancellation.

The annual event is always a highlight on the Irish festival calendar, drawing thousands to Stradbally Hall in Co Laois for a weekend of music, family fun, talks, food, and whatever you’re having yourself.

You might be heading for the first time, or you might be a seasoned Electric Picnic-er – either way, you’ll want to swot up on what to know before you head off for a weekend in a sweaty tent, drinking warm cans and having the time of your life.

This year’s event takes place from 2 – 4 September.

Tickets

They’re sold out. But if you retained your 2020 tickets for 2021, which was cancelled, they are valid for the 2022 festival.

The line-up

There’s a massive line-up, but the headliners on Friday are Dermot Kennedy and Megan Thee Stallion; on Saturday they’re Tame Impala and Picture This; and on Sunday they’re Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol.

Other highlights include Bright Eyes, Fontaines DC, Khruangbin, For Those I love, Saint Sister, Kneecap, Tolü Makay, and Orla Gartland.

We’d also recommend heading to see The Cope, who have one very promising single out now; Perfume Genius; and newcomer Shiv.

Not just music

There’s a lot on at EP besides music – like the Mindfield area, which will have a mix of conversations, spoken word and debate across the weekend.

The Mind & Body area is where to go to chill out for a bit.

Theatre of Food is for all you foodies out there, while there’s a brand new Theatre space that will feature ballet, opera, cabaret and more.

Plus there’s rave spot Transmission, the tranquil Hazelwood, Jerry Fish’s Electric Sideshow, Caribbean-inspired Trenchtown, dance area Anachronica, the Trailer park, Greencrafts for the crafty folk, eco-village Global Green, a secret underground techno bunker called Berlinhaus, and you can even take a dip in the Stradbally lake if you like.

Getting there

The festival organisers encourage people to use public transport or car share, to do their bit for the environment (as a whopping 80% of the festival’s total carbon footprint comes from travel..!).

Bus: Travelmaster will run a nationwide return service to the festival from €30 – €45.

Marathon Coaches will run coach services from Custom House (bus stop 407) and North Wall Quay in Dublin city to and from Stradbally. More info here.

Irish Concert Travel will also run a nationwide bus service, more info here.

Buses to Concerts will also run buses from some counties in the north and border counties – see here for more info.

Train: You can get the train to Portlaoise Train Station via Irish Rail. Martley’s will run a cash-only service bringing people to the festival site by shuttle bus. More info here.

Bike: If you cycle, you can leave your bike in the designated area near the Tour de Picnic bike racks.

Car parking

Parking is free, with a yellow, red and green carpark.

The green car park is open from 4pm on Thursday 1 September for early entry ticket holders only.

The red and yellow car parks are open from 9am on Friday 2 September until 1pm Monday 5 September.

Weather

Bring a raincoat, wellies and black plastic bags for the tent – Met Éireann forecasts some rain on Saturday and Sunday. It will be cloudy on Friday. Temperatures will reach up to 18 degrees on the Sunday, and up to 15 on the Saturday, so it won’t be cold.

But things can change – so you never know, there might be more of a summery vibe than is expected.

What not to bring

Don’t be tempted to bring any of the following, or you won’t be able to take them in:

Campfires

Air horns

Alcohol in glass bottles – bring cans only

Drones

Food and drink

Bars will all be operating on contactless payment only. There will also be over 100 places to get food, including vegetarian and vegan food.