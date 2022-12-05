40,000 unsafe chargers recalled due to 'serious risk' of shock

FORTY THOUSAND ELECTRICAL chargers have been recalled and deemed unsafe following a consumer complaint to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The charger, made by the brand Ultrapower, poses a “serious risk” of electric shock due to poor isolation between the mains input and USB output. The product has been sold widely across Ireland by various retailers.

It has a ‘fast charging’ plug with two USB ports for home use. Lab testing has now found that the charger failed to meet essential health and safety requirements and a full recall is now underway.

The CCPC’s Grainne Griffin is encouraging people who have safety concerns about a product to contact the commission.

“This recall of 40,000 unsafe chargers came about as a result of a consumer complaint to the CCPC. Unsafe chargers can be extremely dangerous and can cause electric shock or overheat and catch fire.

“We also advise consumers to always buy electrical products from a reputable retailer and check for a genuine CE mark,” she said.

Consumers are now being to return the ‘Ultrapower JL-U561 Fast Charging Plug with Double USB Ports, Home Charger (2.4A)’ to the retailer they purchased it from for a full refund.

The CCPC advises consumers to be aware of the following checks when purchasing a charger: make sure it comes from a reputable retailer with a registered company name, trademark and address, check that it has a genuine CE mark, don’t charge appliances overnight, and never leave a charging device on a flammable surface such as a bed or tablecloth.

For consumers who have safety concerns about an electrical charger they have already purchased, the CCPC advises them to stop using the product immediately and to contact their consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 and to also contact the retailer.

Further details of the recall can be found here.