#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Judge asked to delay Theranos founder sentencing to September

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup last week.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 8:14 AM
17 minutes ago 1,363 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5651893
Elizabeth Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose, California.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Elizabeth Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose, California.
Elizabeth Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose, California.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ATTORNEYS HAVE ASKED a judge to delay the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos.

Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing businesses that once promised untold riches.

Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.

Jurors found her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.

Prosecutors and Holmes’ defense team have asked that she remain free on a $500,000 bond, secured by property, pending a sentencing hearing on 12 September, according to the motion.

The rival sides agreed that a sentencing hearing after the first week of September “would be appropriate in light of ongoing proceedings in a related matter,” the filing read.

Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was charged with fraud along with Holmes, but the one-time business and romantic partners face separate proceedings in federal court in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose.

Balwani’s trial has been delayed until March because of concerns about the risk of Covid-19, according to court documents.

Holmes’ trial ended last week with a jury finding her guilty of four counts of fraud.

The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of 20 years behind bars for each conviction.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But the panel also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.

Prosecutors will dismiss the undecided charges, according to the motion to delay sentencing.

Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just a few drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire on paper by the age of 30.

She was hailed as the next tech visionary on magazine covers and collected mountains of investors’ cash, but it all collapsed after Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the machines did not work as promised.

 © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie