Wexford General Hospital's emergency department reopens nearly five months after fire

THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) has reopened almost five months after a fire caused significant damage to parts of the building.

There were no injuries suffered in the fire on 1 March, but more than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building in a major response from emergency services.

Patients were brought back to the hospital in the following days after the fire which was described as “the first step in the process” to bring the hospital back to a fully operational status.

The hospital’s maternity services recommenced two days later, followed by its radiology and outpatient departments.

The emergency department reopened at 9am this morning.

Advertisement

It is expected to take three to four weeks before full bed capacity is returned to the hospital.

The hospital said the reopening is a significant day for the staff and management.

“We were acutely aware of the stress and strain caused to the people of Wexford by not having a fully functioning ED over the past five months,” Linda O’Leary, the manager of the hospital, said.

She said that to have the ED reopened so quickly “is testament to all involved in the restoration project at the hospital”.

Worries over waiting lists and emergency departments began soon after the fire as figures supplied to The Journal at the end of March showed that there was a 59% increase in ambulance arrivals to the neighbouring hospital in Waterford since it broke out.

O’Leary said to get to this point had taken determination and huge effort from many staff members at WGH. “However, it would be remiss of me not to mention our colleagues in University Hospital Waterford, St Luke’s Kilkenny and St Vincent’s University Hospital,” she said.

“They have supported us and the patients of County Wexford tremendously over the last five months. The care and attention they gave our patients was unwavering. We owe a huge debt of gratitude towards these hospitals.”