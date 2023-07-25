Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 25 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Wexford
Wexford General Hospital's emergency department reopens nearly five months after fire
It is expected to take three to four weeks before full bed capacity is returned to the hospital.
1.5k
8
1 hour ago

THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) has reopened almost five months after a fire caused significant damage to parts of the building.

There were no injuries suffered in the fire on 1 March, but more than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building in a major response from emergency services.

Patients were brought back to the hospital in the following days after the fire which was described as “the first step in the process” to bring the hospital back to a fully operational status.

The hospital’s maternity services recommenced two days later, followed by its radiology and outpatient departments.

The emergency department reopened at 9am this morning. 

It is expected to take three to four weeks before full bed capacity is returned to the hospital. 

The hospital said the reopening is a significant day for the staff and management.

“We were acutely aware of the stress and strain caused to the people of Wexford by not having a fully functioning ED over the past five months,” Linda O’Leary, the manager of the hospital, said.

She said that to have the ED reopened so quickly “is testament to all involved in the restoration project at the hospital”.

Worries over waiting lists and emergency departments began soon after the fire as figures supplied to The Journal at the end of March showed that there was a 59% increase in ambulance arrivals to the neighbouring hospital in Waterford since it broke out. 

O’Leary said to get to this point had taken determination and huge effort from many staff members at WGH. “However, it would be remiss of me not to mention our colleagues in University Hospital Waterford, St Luke’s Kilkenny and St Vincent’s University Hospital,” she said.

“They have supported us and the patients of County Wexford tremendously over the last five months. The care and attention they gave our patients was unwavering. We owe a huge debt of gratitude towards these hospitals.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     