Radiology and outpatient services to resume at Wexford General Hospital tomorrow

THE IRELAND EAST Hospital Group has stated that builders will be at Wexford General Hospital to carry out repairs after last week’s fire and radiology and outpatient services will also resume.

More than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building on Wednesday in a major response from emergency services.

Patients were transferred to locations including University Hospital Waterford, St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, St. Vincent’s Hospital, the Mater Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

The hospital group has stated that there are currently 37 patients being treated in the hospital with 84 beds potentially available after a small number of patients were brought back to Wexford over the weekend.

In a Twitter thread this evening, IEHG said that a survey of critical infrastructure and services is currently ongoing.

1/8 05.03.2023 18:00 ⬇️ Update Wexford General Hospital@WexGenHosp has resumed Maternity & some Outpatient gynaecological services, including SCBU, as of Fri 3 Mar. There are currently 37 patients being treated in the hospital, with 84 beds potentially available. @HSELive — IEHG (@IEHospitalGroup) March 5, 2023

The hospital’s maternity services recommenced om Friday morning but the emergency department remains closed.

IEHG warned that the ED in University Hospital Waterford (UHW) continues to be extremely busy and have asked all patients to consider their care options including GP & Out of Hour Services.

7/8 The ED in WGH remains closed.



The ED in UHW continues to be extremely busy & we ask all patients to consider their care options including GP & Out of Hour Services. CareDoc continues to have additional GPs available during out of hours in the Wexford & Waterford areas. — IEHG (@IEHospitalGroup) March 5, 2023

Decontamination and cleaning has been carried out in some areas affected by the fire, with IEHG hoping to repatriate more patients over the coming week as electrics, medical gases, oxygen & other vital technical services are fully restored, tested & deemed safe for use.

The hospital group added that solutions for increasing bed capacity, such as modular builds, are being considered.

Patients have been asked to attend their scheduled Outpatient appointments as usual, while patients who were unable to attend their Outpatient appointments last week due to the fire will be contacted as soon as possible for a new appointment.