Emergency Department staff ask govt to help curb Covid spread as hospitals overwhelmed

NURSES AND EMERGENCY Department staff are calling on the government to provide assistance in curbing the spread of Covid-19 as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed.

In a joint statement, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine (IAEM) said higher rates of Covid-19 infection are causing high rates of hospital admission.

It said over 10,000 patients have been without a bed since 28 February.

Public health officials yesterday announced 12,508 new Covid-19 infections. As of 8am yesterday, 1,610 people were in hospital with Covid-19, including 49 patients in ICU.

The new BA2 variant that is currently spreading is about 30% more contagious, but not more dangerous, than the BA1 Omicron variant.

The INMO and IAEM said medical and nursing staff are exhausted from being on the frontline during continuous Covid-19 waves.

IAEM President Fergal Hickey said that “the situation in Irish hospitals at present is the worst that many of my colleagues and I have seen in our careers”.

“The situation at present is intolerable for all who work in our hospitals,” Hickey said.

The INMO and IAEM said public health measures must be revisited, “particularly the simple ones – mask wearing indoors and congregated settings and working from home”.

“Predictable overcrowding in winter, mixed with higher community spread of an airborne contagious infection means decision-makers are not in the dark,” INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

“Abandoning our public acute hospitals is a decision that Government cannot make, this would be the wrong decision for patients and the wrong one for staff,” Ní Sheaghdha said.

“Hospitals are currently not safe for patients or for staff because of the level of overcrowding and Covid infection levels,” she said.

“We need clear and coherent public health advice from Government and senior public health officials. The public need to be made aware of why we need them to once again step up to the plate in order to protect those who are working on our frontlines.”

The emergency powers permitting the government to impose legal restrictions during the pandemic appear set to be allowed lapse as planned tonight.

These powers have previously been reintroduced on several occasions as the pandemic continued to rage on.

This time, however, the government is preparing to let the legislation fall.

In the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that no amendment has been brought forward to the legislation, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ Radio One that the government does not believe it is “appropriate” to impose new legal restrictions at this time.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Varadkar said that “what we’re experiencing is a very serious second wave of Omicron, largely driven by a very transmissible subvariant, but bear in mind from day one of Covid our objective was to prevent deaths and protect our health service from being overwhelmed”.

“Thankfully, we’re not seeing very high levels of deaths at the moment during this wave and the numbers of ICU, and that is the pinch point, is about 49 today, and only about 20 or so ventilation,” he said.

This is a very different wave to what we would have experienced previously and we don’t think that it’s appropriate to impose new legal restrictions on society and economy.

“We expect it will peak in the next two weeks. We’ll certainly be in a much better position by the end of April and the focus has to be on vaccines, encouraging people to isolated if they’re sick, wearing masks in indoor settings, ventilation, getting outdoors and continuing to increase our health service capacity.”

With reporting by Lauren Boland