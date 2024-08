YESTERDAY, NEW FIGURES revealed that the highest number of people emigrated from Ireland in almost a decade.

More than 69,000 people moved out of the country in the 12 months up to April this year, up from 64,000 in 2023, according to the Central Statistics Office.

This year’s emigrants consisted of 34,700 Irish citizens, 10,600 other EU citizens, 3,000 UK citizens, and 21,500 other citizens including Ukrainians.

It also saw the highest level of emigration to Australia since 2013, with an estimated 10,600 people heading Down Under from Ireland.

However, there was a 17% drop in the number of people returning home to Ireland from Australia – 6,400 people, down from 7,700 in 2023.

So, with emigration at its highest point in nine years, we want to hear from you. If you’ve emigrated in the past year, why did you decide to do it? And do you intend to come back?

Please share your thoughts and experiences by emailing answers@thejournal.ie or by clicking the button below.

Please include your name and location and keep it to a maximum of two paragraphs (around 200-250 words max).