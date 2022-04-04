#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 April 2022
'Practical tips' campaign for reducing energy usage to be unveiled in the coming weeks

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says the government is not ruling out ‘incentives’ for people.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 4 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM
52 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5729172
SEAI tips include not boiling a full kettle for a cup of tea.
ENVIRONMENT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has said the government is “going to have to do a lot more” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as he also said the public is to be encouraged to be energy efficient. 

Ryan said the government will focus on measures to help those who are most at risk of fuel poverty but he cautioned that some interventions may not take place until the budget later this year. 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said yesterday that an emergency budget was required to ease the burden on struggling households. 

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ryan said that rising inflation is being caused by the international markets for gas, oil and coal. 

He promised “a whole series of initiatives” depending on how long the war in Ukraine and inflationary problems last. 

When the government announced cost-of-living supports in February, the measures were criticised for being universal and not helping the people most in need. 

Ryan acknowledged today that the measures were universal but said “that was right because everyone had been affected”.

He said the upcoming removal of the PSO levy on electricity bills is another universal measure that will take effect over the coming months. 

The minister said however that new measures needed to be more targeted. 

“We need to target particularly those at risk of fuel poverty and some of those measures will take time, some of them will be better placed for the budget where we really need to look at what your how the social welfare system can kick in and to take time and to get that right,” he said. 

Ryan said that “more immediately” people and the State “need to focus on energy efficiency” and that this approach has been backed by the International Energy Agency. 

The next phase really has to be about energy efficiency, helping people to save money with some practical measures that cut the cost of a bill. We’ll bring to government in the next two weeks some of those measures, some of them in planning systems, some of them regulatory, some of them a campaign to help explain to the public what are the simple ways in which bills can be cut.

Ryan said the practical steps for people are to be outlined by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and will have “a whole variety” of measures. 

SEAI already provides tips for people about how to reduce energy consumption and these include running appliances at a lower temperature or not boiling full kettles for a cup of tea. 

Ryan said the government wants to help people reduce their bills and that “incentives” are not being ruled out. 

He added that focusing on a switch to local power supplies will also be a focus in the coming weeks and months. 

“Not to be dependent on imported fossil fuels, switching to our wind and solar and hydro and biomass and other local power supplies here,” he said. 

On Friday, The Journal reported that the government has sought permission to build two emergency electricity generators in Dublin. The two generators are planned to be located in North Wall and Huntstown Power Station in Co Dublin.

