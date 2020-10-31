#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 31 October 2020
England faces stringent national lockdown under plans being considering by Boris Johnson

Johnson is expected to announce the measures at a press conference on Monday, according to The Times.

By Press Association Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 7:34 AM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: Toby Melville via PA Images
Image: Toby Melville via PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON IS considering imposing stringent new national lockdown restrictions within days after scientists warned that half a million people were being infected with coronavirus each week.

The British Prime Minister is expected to announce the measures for England – which could be introduced on Wednesday and last until 1 December – at a press conference on Monday, according to The Times.

Everything except essential shops and education settings could be closed under the new measures, the paper said, but no final decisions are believed to have been made. Tougher regional measures are also being considered.

Johnson has so far resisted pressure from scientists and Labour to introduce a “circuit-breaker” to curb Covid-19 cases, but he is facing fresh calls after new data showed the extent of cases across England.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey found cases “continued to rise steeply” in the week ending 23 October, with an estimated 568,100 people in households becoming infected.

Scientific advisers at the top of government believe it is now too late for a two-week national circuit-breaker to have enough of an effect and a longer national lockdown is needed to drive the reproduction number, or R value, of the virus below one.

All parts of England are on course to eventually end up in Tier 3 restrictions, they believe, while deaths could potentially hit 500 per day within weeks.

Government scientists are also confident that more than 50,000 new cases of coronavirus are now occurring every day in England.

It comes as official documents released by the government showed that a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) meeting on 8 October said the number of infections and hospital admissions is “exceeding the reasonable worst case scenario planning levels at this time”.

The document, which came just days before three tier restrictions were announced, said the number of deaths was also “highly likely to exceed reasonable worst case planning levels” within the next two weeks.

Professor Jeremy Farrar, an infectious diseases expert and Sage member, said yesterday evening that to bring coronavirus under control “we have to act now”.

He tweeted: “The best time to act was a month ago but these are very tough decisions which we would all like to avoid. The second-best time is now.

“The sooner we get on top of the disease, reduce transmission, R<1, the sooner we can get our society back to normal and the economy back on track.”

In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks starting on 16 October with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were closed for two weeks.

Wales is currently under a “firebreak” lockdown with leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses closed, and in Scotland the majority of people will be under Level 3 of a new five-tier system from Monday.

