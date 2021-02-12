#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 February 2021
Record low February temperatures of -15 degrees in England and Wales for second night running

The coldest UK temperature for 65 years was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday night.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Feb 2021, 11:41 AM
36 minutes ago 2,643 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5352710

winter-weather-feb-8th-2021 A man using skis on Farthing Common in Kent Source: PA Images

A RECORD LOW temperature for February was recorded in England and Wales for the second night running as parts of North Yorkshire dipped below -15 degrees.

The Met Office said winds of up to 50mph were hitting the western isles of Scotland this morning but that strong gusts would be felt across the UK.

Temperatures in Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, dropped to -15.3 degrees overnight, having previously recorded an all-time low of -13.1 degrees on Wednesday night.

Freezing temperatures also remained in Scotland, with -15.4 degrees recorded at Kinbrace in Sutherland, but the Met Office said it was unlikely to fall lower than earlier in the week.

The coldest UK temperature for 65 years was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday night, when the mercury dropped down to -23 degrees.

Marco Petagna, meteorologist at the Met Office, said strong winds across the Irish Sea and up to Scotland – reaching speeds of 50mph – would make temperatures “feel colder”.

winter-weather-feb-12th-2021 A digger gets to work removing snow on Crete Road in Folkestone, Kent Source: Gareth Fuller via PA Images

In Dartmoor, Devon, where emergency services are currently tackling a large fire, gusts of up to 45mph are expected to continue throughout the day and temperatures will hover around freezing.

Mr Petagna said small amounts of sleet and snow in the air in the region could “dampen things down”, but it is unlikely to have any significant impact.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place until midday today for north-east England, central and north-east Scotland, and parts of south-west England.

Further warnings are in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland tomorrow but the Met Office said more may be needed for Sunday due to a risk of freezing rain and ice.

It comes after councils across England urged people to take “extra care” in the treacherous conditions and several were forced to briefly suspend waste collection services.

Petagna added conditions will mostly be milder going into the weekend, with areas such as Cornwall seeing up to 5C, and temperatures are expected to rise back up into double figures across parts of the country by next week.

