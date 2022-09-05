Teacher Enoch Burke arrested for allegedly breaching injunction against school attendance

SUSPENDED TEACHER ENOCH Burke has appeared in the High Court after being arrested for allegedly breaching an injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.

Last week, the High Court granted Wilson’s Hospital School an order directing the gardai to detain teacher Burke and bring him before the court to answer his alleged contempt.

Burke was arrested this morning by gardai and before being conveyed to the Four Courts in Dublin.

Burke informed the judge Mr Justice Michael Quinn that he wished to address the court on the application that could see him committed to Mountjoy Prison.

Burke, who is not legally represented, has indicated that he is opposing the school’s application, and is expected to fully outline his position later this afternoon after the court resumes after the lunch time recess.

The case has not been aired as Mr Justice Quinn has had to deal with other matters list before the court.

Burke has allegedly publicly voiced his alleged opposition to a request by the school’s principal to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and by using the pronoun “they” rather than he or she.

The order for Burke’s attachment was made last Friday after the court was told that in breach of both the terms of his paid suspension and the temporary injunction Burke had been present on the school’s campus “sitting in an empty classroom”.

The school board, represented by barrister Rosemary Mallon, claims that despite being served with and being made aware of the making of interim injunction Burke had continued to attend at the school.

Counsel today said that the school does not know if Burke intends to comply with the order from now on.

Counsel added that the school was seeking the committal order against Burke as a coercive measure, and not a punitive one.

It does not wish to see him jailed but wants him to comply with the terms of the temporary injunction.

The school claims that his refusal to comply with the injunction may be disruptive to the school’s students at the beginning of the new academic year.

The school, located in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath is the Church of Ireland’s Diocesan School for Meath and Kildare.

Administrative leave

Previously the court heard that Burke was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary process commenced by the school, where he has been employed for several years. in Mid-August.

That process commenced after Burke, who does not agree with transgenderism, allegedly publicly voiced his alleged opposition to a request by the school’s principal to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and by using the pronoun “they” rather than he or she.

Burke, it is claimed, objected to this, questioned the school’s position and alleged that a belief system is being forced on students.

He also claims that the school’s request amounts to a breach of constitutional rights, the High Court heard.

In correspondence to Burke the school denied that anyone is being ‘forced’ to do anything.

The school said that it is focusing on the needs and welfare of its students and is affirming its policy in accordance with the 2000 Equal Status Act of not discriminating against any student.

It says it has acknowledged Burke’s religious beliefs but expects him to communicate with the student in accordance with the students and their parent’s wishes.

The school claims that last June a service and dinner was held to mark its 260th anniversary. It was attended by clergy, staff, past and present pupils, parents, and board members.

It is claimed that Burke interrupted the service and said that the school’s principal, Ms Niamh McShane, should withdraw the earlier demand regarding the transitioning of the student.

It is also claimed that he said that he could not agree with transgenderism, and said it went against the school’s ethos and the teaching of the Church of Ireland.

The school claims that after he spoke members of the congregation and students walked out of the school chapel where the service was being conducted.

It is claimed that at the follow-up dinner Burke did not sit at any table.

After the meal he is alleged to have approached the Principal, and again asked her to withdraw the request regarding the student.

The school claims that she said she would speak to Burke at a appropriate time and place, and walked away from him.

It is claimed that he continued to follow her and questioned her loudly.

Other people stood between them to prevent the continuation of his questioning; it is further claimed.

Arising out of Mr Burke’s alleged conduct a disciplinary process was commenced, and considered by the board, resulting in a decision to place him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the process.

The next stage of the disciplinary process is due to take place in mid-September.

Order

Last Tuesday, the school Board of Management secured a temporary, ex-parte, High Court order against Burke preventing him from attending or teaching any classes at the school.

The order was obtained because the board claims that Burke was not abiding by the terms of his suspension, which it is alleged he believes is unlawful, by attending at the school.

The court also heard that a substitute teacher has been hired to teach his classes while he remains suspended.

The temporary injunction is to remain in place until the matter returned before the High Court next week.

The school claims that Burke, originally from Co Mayo, has not been sanctioned and no finding has been made against him by the school.

It says that despite the decision to suspend him was made at what counsel said was “a difficult meeting” he attended with his sister Ammi earlier this month, he has continued to attend at the school’s campus.

Burke, the court heard, has described his suspension as being unreasonable, unjust and unlawful.

The matter is set to return to court at 2pm.