THE MINISTER FOR Enterprise has said that redundancies at TikTok’s Dublin office will be “very difficult” for the affected workers.

Around 300 workers are being made redundant at the social media company’s Irish operation – about 10% of its 3,000 employees based in Dublin’s Grand Canal area.

Minister for Enterprise and Employment Peter Burke has confirmed that TikTok notified his department about the redundancies on Tuesday.

Affected employees were informed of the decision and a consultation period has commenced.

“I understand that the proposed redundancies will take effect in April this year, once the statutory consultation process has concluded,” Burke said.

“My first thoughts are with the employees impacted by this announcement along with their families.”

He said his department and agencies will “work to support workers affected in the period ahead as they pursue alternative employment”.

“TikTok is a significant employer in Ireland and as part of the proposed restructuring, Government understands that there may be a number of open roles available to employees who are at risk of being made redundant,” the minister said.

Burke said that enterprise agencies under his department will assist in helping affected workers to find alternative employment.

“This includes sharing the skills profiles of impacted employees to companies who may be hiring, be that with multinationals in the Industrial Development Agency’s client base or indigenous companies through Enterprise Ireland,” he said.

“As a country we are close to full employment and the economy is well diversified, with hundreds of thousands of people employed by indigenous SMEs, pharmaceuticals, agri-food, med-tech and financial services.

“Nonetheless I know this announcement will be very difficult for those impacted and Government is fully committed to supporting affected staff.”