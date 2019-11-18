O'Devaney Gardens: Fresh plans in doubt as Murphy raises concerns over funding and legal issues

FRESH PLANS BY Dublin City councillors for the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens are now doubt as Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy raised concerns over funding and legal issues.

Last month, TheJournal.ie reported that Barta is prepared to give over units which are intended for private housing at the redevelopment for affordable-rental housing instead.

Then, speaking on 4 November, Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe confirmed a new agreement had been reached with the developer after councillors agreed to postpone a decision on the redevelopment earlier this month.

Bartra has been contracted to build 768 houses and apartments on the site. Currently, 50% of the scheme – 411 units – has been earmarked for private housing.

A further 30% has been ring fenced for social housing, with another 20% set to become affordable housing.

Councillors said on 4 November that they had “secured a commitment” from Bartra that 30% of the total units will be purchased from the developer and offered as “affordable-rental”.

The new deal with Bartra would mean that more units at the site will have rents that are based on the cost of building and maintaining their development, rather than being set at a rate that maximises profit.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy speaking at O'Devaney Gardens, Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

However, it has now been revealed that Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the council’s statement was made “without any prior engagement” with himself or the Department of Housing.

In a letter to Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe, Murphy said that “no funding source” has been identified for the rental units and that it is unclear whether the Council sought legal advice to determine if the whether the purchase of private units would compromise the procurement process.

Murphy’s letter to McAuliffe was obtained by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Minister went on to say “it is far from clear” as to how the arrangements set out by the council “could or would work in practice for the O’Devaney Gardens development”.

Murphy said purchase of the homes would require “very significant capital funding”.

“In order to repay the required financing, the rental levels would likely have to be set at, or close to, market rates,” Murphy said.

This would effectively negate the concept of providing affordable homes for rent.

“Without a clear and sustainable position on the legal basis, funding, and operation of the suggested plan, it seems highly unlikely that the purchase of private units from the developer as outlined by the Dublin Agreement Group can deliver its intended goal of affordable rental,” Murphy said.

The Minister said that he has discussed the proposal with some council members who were “under the impression that a new deal or agreement had been reached, was legally binding, and that cost rental or affordable rental would now be delivered”.

He continued:

This is not the case – there has been no new agreement between Dublin City Council and Bartra.