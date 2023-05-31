ESB warns public to beware of dangers of swimming in reservoirs

THE ESB HAS issued a warning to the public amid the spell of good weather to beware of the dangers of swimming in any of its reservoirs.

Met Éireann has said there will be a continuation of the sunny and settled weather over the upcoming June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures to hit as high as 25 degrees some days.

In a statement issued today, the ESB said its reservoir areas are “not appropriate for swimming due to the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground”.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in Co Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in Co Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Co Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in Co Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in Co Donegal.

Separately, it was reported earlier today that the Irish Coast Guard rescued two children in difficulty in the sea yesterday evening after receiving 999 calls to its national operations centre.

The children were clinging to a mooring buoy off the coast of Malahide, close to the Grand Hotel.

When visiting the coast, members of the public should always check the weather and tides, the RNLI, Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland warned earlier this year.

The public are also encouraged to tell someone where they are going and what time they will be back.

Despite some recent warm weather, sea temperatures remain at their coldest this time of year, the organisations said.

People are being advised to acclimatise to the water slowly and consider wearing wetsuits.