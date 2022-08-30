EU foreign ministers meeting in Prague to discuss visa restrictions for Russians

Minister Simon Coveney arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center.

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has joined his EU counterparts in Prague for an informal two-day meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The ministers are set to discuss the proposal to make it harder for Russians to travel to the bloc by suspending a deal that eases their visa applications.

The idea has divided EU nations, with some wholeheartedly agreeing with it while others resist, fearing it would shut the door on dissident Russians fleeing their homeland.

The measure, which could come into force in October if approved by member states, does not amount to a formal ban on tourism visas demanded by some of Russia’s EU neighbours.

But it would complicate the process of obtaining travel permission and could slow the flow of Russians travelling to Europe, increasing Moscow’s international isolation.

An eventual ban could have exemptions for humanitarian cases and for students and civil society.

Also on the agenda is a plan to provide an EU training mission to support training of Ukrainian military, and increased European Peace Facility (EPF) spending.

Ministers appeared divided on a plan to hold a major training mission for Ukrainian forces as they arrived for the meeting this morning.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, co-hosting the meeting together with the Czech presidency of the bloc, proposed the training operation last week.

Few details were disclosed but Borrell said the Ukrainian soldiers battling a Russian invasion since 24 February should be trained in nearby EU member states.

The informal meeting cannot take a binding decision but Borrell said in Prague he expected the talks to yield “a general, overall political agreement”.

“Today I hope that we will have a political green light,” the former Spanish foreign minister told reporters.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Coveney said the EU remains committed to supporting Ukraine “in the face of Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable military aggression”.

“Our discussion will be another opportunity to analyse the support we have already provided and to consider how we can further counter the challenges created by Russia’s reprehensible actions,” he said.

“Given the broader geopolitical impact of the war, it is important that we also now consider the wider implications of the deterioration in the EU-Russia relationship and discuss how the EU should approach Russia in the future.”

On the potential plan to restrict Russian visas, Coveney told reporters at the Prague Congress Center that Ireland is in “an unusual space” in this area because we’re not part of the Schengen area.

Simon Coveney speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers in Prague. Source: Petr David Josek

“We already have quite a strict regime in terms of facilitation of visas coming from Russia. We don’t have a visa facilitation system like they have across Schengen so we’re in a slightly different category already,” he said.

“And of course, we have a Common Travel Area with the UK so on issues like this, we need to speak to the UK as well, but certainly we can be part of this discussion.”

Schengen visas

Russian leisure travellers use Schengen visas normally valid across 26 EU and associated countries, including Switzerland and Norway.

The visas typically allow stays of up to 90 days in a 180-day rolling period.

Those 26 countries received around three million Schengen visa applications last year. Russians made up the biggest group, accounting for 536,000 of them.

Estonia wants EU rules to be changed to allow it to stop Russians with already issued Schengen visas, regardless of which EU country issued them.

The Czech Republic – which holds the rotating EU presidency – argues “business as usual for Russian tourists in time of aggression is inappropriate”.

EU sanctions require unanimity among all 27 member states. One country – Hungary – maintains friendly ties with Moscow and could veto a bloc-wide visa ban.

On top of that, several EU countries, among them France, Germany and Portugal, insist that Russian journalists and other civilians fearing persecution should continue to be allowed entry.

Borrell has said he believes a prohibition on all Russians from entering Europe “is not a good idea”.

The European Commission insists on the need for humanitarian access for dissident Russians, and says visa applications should be assessed individually and not under a blanket rule.

Lithuania has said that, if no EU-wide ban is agreed, it could seek a “regional solution” banning tourists, possibly including Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Poland.

‘Fuel’ for Kremlin propaganda

An expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, Marie Dumoulin, said the appeal to ban Russians from Europe contains “a dangerous error of analysis”.

“Less than 30 percent of Russians have a passport, and their top travel destinations are Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates,” she said.

“A ban would have the exact opposite effect of what is being sought. By stigmatising Russians, it would fuel the Kremlin propaganda that, for years and especially since the offensive in Ukraine, has been decrying a supposed ‘Russophobia’ by Westerners.”

The EU, she said, should retain links with Russian civil society and not “lock it away in a pen totally controlled by the regime”.

Additional reporting by © AFP 2022