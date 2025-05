THE EU’S ASSOCIATION Agreement with Israel should be suspended now, pending the review of the trade deal, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, he said there is absolutely “no justification in any shape or form” for Israel’s actions which is causing immense death and destruction to an entire population.

Inflicting hunger on a civilian population “clearly constitutes a war crime”, he said.

Martin said he strongly welcomed the announcement yesterday that the EU is reviewing its association agreement with Israel, which governs its political and economic relationship.

“I actually believe the agreement should now be suspended, pending the review,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

He said this would be “a sign that there can be no business as usual”.

The speech of the Taoiseach in the Dáil today on Gaza can be viewed below:

Advertisement

Martin said he expects the review to be carried out speedily, adding that it should have real consequences for Israel.

He went on to state that “the time is now” for the suspension of the agreement, stating that stipulations in the agreement have “not been adhered to at all”.

Occupied Territories Bill

Tánaiste Simon Harris agreed that the suspension of the agreement should happen now, pending the outcome of the review.

He also said he plans to bring a memo to Cabinet on the government’s version of the Occupied Territories Bill next week.

He said yesterday the EU’s decision to review its trade relationship with Israel reflects “grave concerns held by member states regarding the ongoing military operations by Israel and the blockade of humanitarian aid entering Gaza”.

“Ireland and Spain first called for this step in February 2024,” he said in a statement.

“Since then, the situation has become immeasurably worse, with catastrophic consequences for the civilian population and a real risk of famine,” he added.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said yesterday a majority of members favoured looking again at the 25-year-old agreement.

Related Reads Palestinian leader welcomes international rejection of Israel's 'starvation' of Gaza

Martin said there has been a “significant shift” in the EU Union, which he said is important.

The Taoiseach said he saw the Israeli finance minister’s comments yesterday, whereby he spoke about “conquering Gaza”.

“This is senior minister articulating in no uncertain terms what the agenda is,” Martin said.

The hostages kidnapped by Hamas have to be released, said Martin, stating that innocent people were adducted, calling it an unacceptable barbaric crime carried out by Hamas.

Martin said it is his view that Hamas should disband and a ceasefire should be called. A massive surge in humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza, he said.

He called for an international delegation of politicians and journalists to allowed into Gaza to see the level of destruction.

Statements on Gaza are continuing in the Dáil this afternoon.