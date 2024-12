THERE IS GROWING concern over a potential trade deal between the EU and members of the Mercosur trading bloc in South America over the impact it may have on Irish farmers and businesses.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced in recent days that a deal may be on the horizon. She landed in Uruguay last night, telling reporters that an agreement was “in sight”.

Both sides have been negotiating a trade agreement since 1999, with a goal of eliminating import taxes between the EU and countries Argentina, Brazi, Paraguay and Uruguay. It would create a 700-million-consumer free-trade area.

Ireland, France, The Netherlands, Poland, Italy and Austria have voiced reservations over the deal.

Thomas Duffy, a farmer from Co Cavan, wrote in The Journal this week that farmers are also concerned over the lower standards and traceability of Brazilian beef production, in particular the use of hormones and deforestation.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, chairperson of the Irish Farmers Association livestock committee Declan Hanrahan made similar claims.

“This product does not meet the European standards that the Commission has set,” he told the programme.

“We (in Ireland) work under high standards, high traceability, from farm to fork. It comes at an additional cost to our production base. We have a family-farm model across Europe and across Ireland, which is the envy of a lot of world production.”

He added: “This deal is an insult to Europe, Irish farmers, European farmers and mostly European consumers. Because [the Commission] are not able to guarantee a product that they’re going to vote on the market.”

Farmers are also calling the agreement hypocritical, in the context of the EU’s major climate policy ‘the Green Deal’. They claim countries like Brazil are being awarded despite record levels of Amazonian deforestation in 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron phoned von der Leyen to voice his reservations on the deal yesterday. He has branded the deal as “unacceptable”.

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly, Non-party MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan have also voiced opposition to the deal.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly told RTÉ News this morning that he will be engaging with von der Leyen next week and will voice Irish farmers’ concerns.

Countries like Spain and Germany are welcoming of the deal as they argue it would benefit the sale and distribution of the wine and cars, respectively. The European Committee for Wine Enterprises has welcomed the deal.

Any agreement must first be ratified by the majority of the European Council, made up of the Taoiseach and other European leaders, and later receive the green light by MEPs in the European Parliament.

In a move which could indicate how MEPs may vote in the future, the European Parliament’s trade committee this week approved a motion welcoming any potential deal that arose from von der Leyen’s visit to Uruguay.