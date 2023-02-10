EU agrees tougher rules for failed asylum-seekers as leaders call for border surveillance

EU LEADERS HAVE agreed tougher rules aimed at making it easier to expel asylum-seekers whose refugee applications are denied, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said this morning.

The measures are a response to increasing European concern over rising irregular immigration that has become a hot-button issue in several member countries.

That problem is “a European challenge that requires a European response,” EU leaders said in a final document at the end of a 16-hour summit looking at that and other topics.

The low numbers of failed asylum-seekers being returned to their home countries is a central preoccupation for the European Union.

The bloc is already hosting millions of refugees from conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan, while facing asylum claims from citizens of safer countries such as Bangladesh, Turkey and Tunisia, many of whom end up being deemed economic migrants ineligible for asylum.

Von der Leyen said “pilot projects” relying on the EU’s border patrol, asylum and police cooperation agencies would look to instil “fast and fair asylum procedures” at the bloc’s external borders.

The EU leaders called on the commission “to immediately mobilise substantial EU funds” to reinforce that external border with “protection capabilities and infrastructure, means of surveillance, including aerial surveillance, and equipment,” according to the summit document.

Von der Leyen rules out paying for fences

That decision came after some EU countries, notably Austria, had pushed the commission to pay for reinforced fences designed to keep irregular migrants crossing from neighbouring non-EU nations such as Turkey.

Von der Leyen has repeatedly said EU funds would not pay for fences.

But EU officials and diplomats pointed out that, if Brussels paid for cameras, watch towers and other infrastructure along the external border, that would free up countries to pour their national budgets into paying for fences.

The summit also reached agreement on a “principle” under which one EU country can use a court decision in another EU member state to return an irregular migrant to their home country.

That would try to prevent “asylum shopping” whereby migrants go to a different country to apply to stay after being turned down in an initial one.

The EU leaders also agreed “to increase the use of the safe-country concepts” that will open the way to the bloc formulating a common list, von der Leyen said.

‘Fair, firm and hard’

Speaking yesterday at a meeting of the European Council Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ireland also needs to have a “fair, firm and hard” approach to migration.

He told reporters that while refugees are welcome in Ireland, decisions need to be made faster on asylum applications to ensure people who are not entitled to protections are returned to their country of origin.

Varadkar said that while “people who need our protection should get it”, he also believes that Ireland needs to be “firm” with people who come to the country with “a false story or a false pretense”.

Varadkar was clear that his comments did not signal a change of policy for his party on migration. He also said that the State needs to crack down on human trafficking, and that communications with communities in areas where asylum seekers are being moved to need to be improved.

- Additional reporting from Tadgh McNally.

