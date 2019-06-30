This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach to meet with EU leaders to discuss Juncker successor, as Merkel opens door for Timmermans deal

A candidate will be nominated by EU leaders, and then approved by the new European Parliament, on its first sitting on 2 July.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 2:41 PM
25 minutes ago 1,245 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4703804
Jean-Claude Juncker (right) speaks with European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans.
Image: Virginia Mayo
Jean-Claude Juncker (right) speaks with European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans.
Jean-Claude Juncker (right) speaks with European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans.
Image: Virginia Mayo

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will be meeting other EU leaders in Brussels today for a special meeting of the European Council to discuss who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission. 

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee will accompany the Taoiseach.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has convened this meeting so that leaders can focus on who should be appointed to the role – with no clear majority for any one candidate. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her countryman and party colleague Manfred Weber “naturally” had her support. Weber is the choice of the centre-right European People’s Party, which is Fine Gael’s European grouping, and remains the biggest bloc in the European Parliament despite losing some 40 seats in the election.

But he is seen as short on charisma, has no executive experience and is opposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has listed centre-left pick Frans Timmermans, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager as suitable candidates.

At the G20 summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expected one of the two “lead candidates” for European Commission president to win the position, sparking rumours that compromise could be found in the Dutch candidate, Timmermans.

Tusk tweeted out a picture of him and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this afternoon.

The process

A number of high level positions in the EU institutions fall to be replaced in the months ahead. Different rules apply to the appointments to the various roles.

The European Parliament will elect its own President, and the European Council have already agreed that the appointment of the President of the European Central Bank should be handled separately.

A candidate for President of the Commission, however, must be proposed by a qualified majority in the European Council and then elected by an absolute majority in the European Parliament.

There was no majority for any candidate at the last meeting on 20 June, and the Council agreed to meet again today to resume the discussions.

It was agreed that compromises will be needed in order to achieve the necessary gender, political, geographic and demographic balance, a statement from the Taoiseach’s office said. 

Leaders are to arrive from 5pm this evening, and will discuss the candidates over a working dinner from 6.30pm. The schedule notes that if necessary, the meeting may continue with a breakfast tomorrow.

A press conference will be held following the conclusion of discussions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie