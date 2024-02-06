EU to announce plans to cut emissions 90% by 2040

THE EU COMMISSION is expected to confirm the details of a new climate target to try to keep the bloc on track to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

As the threat of climate crisis grows around the world, the EU has already committed to cutting emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

A new milestone on that pathway is expected to be announced shortly that would set a target of cutting emissions by 90% by 2040.

2023 was Europe’s second-warmest year on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Temperatures were above average for 11 months of the year.

Extreme weather events around the world had significant impacts on people, ecosystems, nature and infrastructure, with “exceptional” instances of flooding, wildfires, drought and extreme heat.

Climate change is largely driven by human activities that burn fossil fuels, releasing greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat inside the atmosphere.

The European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change has recommended a target of reducing emissions between 90% and 95% by 2040, so a decision to set the goal at 90% would put it at the lower end of the recommended range.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said last month that the EU needs to keep standing “on two legs”, fighting for climate action while “making sure our businesses stay competitive [and] there is a just transition.”

A joint letter from 11 countries including France, Germany and Spain has called on the Commission to set an “ambitious EU climate target” for 2040 and to ensure a “fair and just transition,” that should “leave no one behind, especially the most vulnerable citizens”.

Efforts to combat the climate crisis face challenges from far-right and nationalist parties, who have been found to spread disinformation about climate change and climate action in order to draw uncertain voters toward their side.

Brussels faced protests that turned aggressive by farmers last week over environmental requirements for farmers in new climate and agriculture policies, as well as issues like pay and fuel prices.

Protesters burned hay bales, tyres and wooden pallets and threw bottles, rocks and eggs near EU Parliament buildings, blocking streets and putting the city’s traffic into gridlock.

The EU Commission was obligated to submit new climate projections for the years after 2030 within six months of the COP28 climate conference that took place in Dubai in December, but it will be a new set of Commissioners tasked with proposing legislation on the matter after elections this summer.

Cutting emissions will require significant input from all sectors.

On top of that, it’s expected that plans to meet the 2040 target will incorporate carbon capture and storage — a controversial technology that can draw down some carbon dioxide after it is emitted, but which is expensive, has not been tested at scale, and which still leaves damage caused to the planet compared to if the emissions were not released in the first place.

Additional reporting by AFP