Poll: Who do you want to win Euro 2020?

IT BEGAN ON 12 June with 24 teams and now we’re down to the final two.

It’s Italy versus England at Wembley on Sunday night.

Our neighbours across the water have been vocal, to say the least, about the chance of football “coming home”.

Both Simon Coveney and Micheál Martin have also said in recent days that they would like to see the English win it.

So, this morning we want to know: Who do you want to win Euro 2020?

