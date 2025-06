THE WINNER OF the record €250 million EuroMillions jackpot bought their ticket in Clifford’s Centra on 91 Shandon Street in Cork city centre.

The National Lottery revealed the name of the store this morning, which is on the north side of the city, after confirming that the ticket was sold in Cork yesterday.

The winning ticketholder made contact with the National Lottery yesterday “after days of speculation”, it said.

📞🤩 The moment Clifford’s Centra, Shandon Street, Cork City, found out their shop sold the winning #EuroMillions ticket of €250 MILLION! #ItCouldBeYou



18+ Play Responsibly Play for Fun pic.twitter.com/7e2gAIt3J5 — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 20, 2025

Ted Clifford, the owner of the shop, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that he was “very excited”.

It’s definitely going to be the hottest day of the year in Shandon Street.

Advertisement

He said the National Lottery told him yesterday that his store had sold the winning ticket, adding that there is a “great buzz” among the staff at the shop.

Clifford, who is a third generation owner of the Centra, said his store also sold a €100,000 ticket to a local person on New Year’s Eve last year. “I think this is when our luck started for the winning streak.”

There is a €25,000 cap on the prize money for the shop that sells the winning ticket. Clifford said he and the staff there are going to have “a big celebration”.

Asked if he had any idea who bought the winning ticket, he said: “We have no idea. It’s a busy shop. A lot of people in and out buying National Lottery.

“I send my warmest congratulations to the winner and their family, and hopefully they’ll have good fortune with their money.”

The €250 million jackpot was won by the mystery winner on Tuesday.

They have become Ireland’s 18th winner of the Euromillions and taken the title of the largest ever win in the country.