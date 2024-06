ON 7 JUNE you’ll have the chance to vote in the European elections – but what exactly will the end result be?

In the latest in a special series of episodes, The Journal’s Muiris O’Cearbhaill and European Movement Ireland CEO Noelle O’Connell join us to look at how the election process works, what exactly an MEP does, and how you should decide on who gets your vote.

Advertisement

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.