EUROPEAN MILITARY POWERS are to meet in Paris to advance peace talks for Ukraine, after it endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is in Washington D.C. for the shamrock ceremony ahead of St Patrick’s Day, has emphasised the importance of achieving a “fair peace” for Ukraine.

“The enormity of this war cannot be understated. Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of young people have been killed. It’s had a devastating impact on the people of Ukraine, and on the civilian infrastructure,” he said.

The latest talks, Martin said, demonstrate “the beginning of momentum” for peace, but it wil depend on Russia’s response.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed Ukraine’s backing for the American ceasefire proposal as a “remarkable breakthrough”.

The US also announced it would immediately lift its suspension of military aid to Ukraine and its intelligence sharing with Kyiv, following the talks between the two nations held in Saudi Arabia.

“The ball is now in the Russian court.”

The talks in Paris today will be attended by the United Kingsdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said now is a “decisive moment for the future of Ukraine and for the security of Europe”.

Speaking more about the developments, the Taoiseach pointed to Ireland’s history of conflict and our successful peace deal.

“I can recall, at the beginning of our own peace process there was a lot of skepticism and criticism of people who took initiatives at that time.

“There’s never an ideal moment to launch a peace initiative, and I would pay tribute to President Trump for his unrelenting focus on peace, both in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

“There’s still a journey to travel, but I think momentum is clearly picking up now as a result of the outcome of the talks today, and hopefully that can progress into more substantive discussions.”

US President Donald Trump meanwhile said American and Russian officials would meet “later on today and tomorrow” to discuss the deal, adding: “If we can get Russia to do it, that’ll be great. If we can’t, we just keep going on and people are going to get killed, lots of people.”