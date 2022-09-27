Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 27 September 2022
Eurovision 2023 to be held in either Liverpool or Glasgow

Ukraine won the contest this year but the UK, who came second, will host due to Russia’s invasion.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 2:43 PM
57 minutes ago 938 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5877158
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EUROVISION 2023 WILL be held in either Liverpool or Glasgow, after the shortlist of seven host cities was cut down to two.

They have been selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from contention to host the music event in place of Ukraine.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the show cannot be safely held in the country following Russia’s invasion.

The cities have each been scored on a set of criteria. Requirements include “a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest”, necessary commitment to the contest including a financial contribution, and “alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster”.

The selected city will be crowned host of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest after the UK was given the chance to host the event for the ninth time – more than any other country – after its entry came second in the competition.

The shortlist was narrowed down from 20 UK cities who initially submitted an “expression of interest”, with applicants across all four regions demonstrating how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities.

Of the seven cities shortlisted, six are in England and one is in Scotland, with Belfast failing to make the cut for Northern Ireland.

Press Association

