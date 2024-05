NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Johnny Logan Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Three men were arrested after a young man was shot dead in Dublin early this morning.

A large anti-immigration protest took place in Dublin City .

. An Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke to the Spanish Prime Minister this morning about plans by both countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

spoke to the Spanish Prime Minister this morning about plans by both countries to recognise the state of Palestine. Ireland’s mixed 4x400m relay team won their first major medal overnight, taking bronze at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

in the Bahamas. Trinity College said it will set up a task force to consider links to Israeli universities and that it is divesting from investments in Occupied Palestinian Territories , in response to a camp-out protest on the ground of the university.

, in response to a camp-out protest on the ground of the university. It was announced that a new eating disorder treatment hub is set to be opened as the government continues the rollout of a plan to overhaul specialist services.

continues the rollout of a plan to overhaul specialist services. A group of Irish Defence Forces officers strongly criticised the Government’s handling of new proposed laws governing the military – accusing it of ignoring concerns raised by an Oireachtas committee.

WORLD

#GAZA: Hamas said it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel.

Advertisement

#RUSSIA: Moscow said it could launch strikes at British military targets inside Ukraine and elsewhere if Kyiv’s forces used British-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russia.

#US: The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial fined him 1,000 dollars (or €927) for violating his gag order – and sternly warned the former president that additional violation could result in jail time.

Parting Shot

From the largest metropolis to the smallest rural village, street names can give some indication of who holds power. They can also reveal much about who previously held it.

Historian Donal Fallon dives into the reasons for street names in some of Dublin’s more notable areas.