#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 8:55 PM
33 minutes ago 1,060 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5618898

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6 NO FEE Crumlin Creative Climate Action Associate artist for Crumlin Creative Climate Action and engineer Aoife Raleigh will be cycling her home-engineered generator bicycle around the local Crumlin community to launch the new green initiative in the community. Source: leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Bank of Ireland was fined €24.5 million by the Central Bank of Ireland over a number of deficiencies in its IT systems that could have led to customers being denied access to basic banking services.
  • The Taoiseach said there has “been a stabilisation” in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, but that Christmas won’t be “normal”.
  • A ruling in two test cases being taken by survivors of mother and baby homes against the Irish Government was postponed until January to hear further submissions.
  • Restaurants called for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme rates to be restored as they struggle with mass cancellations ahead of Christmas.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs is chartering a flight from Marrakech for those seeking to return to Ireland following the suspension of flights to and from Morocco.
  • Vaccinations against Covid-19 have saved over 9,000 lives in Ireland among people aged 60 and older, research from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization estimates.
  • The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a recall notice on 31 Boots own-brand products because they’re contaminated with a pesticide.
  • Public Finances are continuing to improve, with the deficit to the exchequer narrowing to €4.9 billion at the end of November.

WORLD

berlin-germany-02nd-dec-2021-chancellor-angela-merkel-cdu-stands-on-the-podium-during-her-farewell-by-the-bundeswehr-chancellor-merkel-bid-farewell-with-a-grand-taps-ceremony-at-the-bendlerbloc Germany's military saluted Angela Merkel during a ceremonial farewell this evening, just a week before she is due to bow out of politics after 16 years in office. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CHANNEL CROSSINGS: France formally rejected the idea of joint patrols with British security forces on its Channel coast in a letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex to his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

#SIMULTANEOUS SANCTIONS: The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organisations and companies in Belarus, with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.

#ASTRAZENECA Scientists in Wales believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

Earlier today the Royal Dublin Golf Club voted to accept female members, the last golf club in Ireland to do so.

The golf club, which was founded in 1885 and has hosted the Irish Open on six occasions, never explicitly forbade female membership but loyalty to a tradition has meant it has never had any female members.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie