Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Associate artist for Crumlin Creative Climate Action and engineer Aoife Raleigh will be cycling her home-engineered generator bicycle around the local Crumlin community to launch the new green initiative in the community. Source: leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Germany's military saluted Angela Merkel during a ceremonial farewell this evening, just a week before she is due to bow out of politics after 16 years in office. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CHANNEL CROSSINGS: France formally rejected the idea of joint patrols with British security forces on its Channel coast in a letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex to his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

#SIMULTANEOUS SANCTIONS: The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organisations and companies in Belarus, with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.

#ASTRAZENECA Scientists in Wales believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Parting Shot

Earlier today the Royal Dublin Golf Club voted to accept female members, the last golf club in Ireland to do so.

The golf club, which was founded in 1885 and has hosted the Irish Open on six occasions, never explicitly forbade female membership but loyalty to a tradition has meant it has never had any female members.