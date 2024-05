NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dubliners enjoy the sunshine as they wave to people in a rainy New York City thought the new Portal art installation © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Representatives vote on a draft resolution on Palestine at the UN General Assembly today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EUROVISION: The Dutch act for the Eurovision Song Contest will not perform in a second dress rehearsal for the grand final while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” continues, according to organisers.

Advertisement

#UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in support of a Palestinian bid for full membership of the organisation.

#RAFAH: More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations has said, with the southern Gaza city under threat of a full-scale Israeli ground invasion.

#UKRAINE: Russia has launched a surprise ground offensive into Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region.

PARTING SHOT

The Northern Lights are expected to be visible from Ireland tonight, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran Sherlock said that those in northern counties, including Donegal, Sligo, and Mayo, are most likely to witness the phenomenon.

The Sun just launched multiple Coronal Mass Elections (plasma with embedded magnetic field) at Earth which are combining with each other on the way over. A severe geomagnetic storm is predicted this weekend, meaning auroras are likely to be seen where 'Kp 8' is on the maps below! https://t.co/uFHhOx4dzR pic.twitter.com/ZaFHbYkwZy — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) May 9, 2024