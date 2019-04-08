Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A newborn baby gorilla at Dublin Zoo Source: Patrick Bolger

INTERNATIONAL

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen talks outside her home earlier today Source: Kevin Wolf via PA Images

#HOMELAND: US President Donald Trump has announced the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. #WESTLEMANIA: Limerick-born wrestler Becky Lynch has been crowned double WWE champion at Wrestlemania 35 in New Jersey.

PARTING SHOT

Irish Rail has released CCTV footage of the moment a truck crashed into a bridge on Amiens Street in Dublin earlier today.

You can watch the moment the incident happened here:

Had pedestrians, cyclists or motorists been on the other side of the road, people could have been killed at Amiens St this lunchtime.



Know your load height for the safety of all. @RSAIreland pic.twitter.com/IDA648GMLm — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 8, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

