Monday 8 April, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 8 Apr 2019, 8:45 PM
57 minutes ago 1,756 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4582493

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DublinZoo A newborn baby gorilla at Dublin Zoo Source: Patrick Bolger

  • The FAI has said that “all requested members” are to appear as scheduled in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport. 
  • EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team travelled to Dublin today to hold talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 
  • When gardaí asked murder accused Patrick Quirke why he had searched the internet for “body decomposition timeline” he told them his son had died and added: “That’s all I’m saying.”
  • A Clare man who stabbed another man in the back during a row has been jailed for seven years.
  • Six food businesses were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in March. 
  • Three collision blackspots in Dublin are to have cameras installed to catch motorists running red lights.
  • Independent Senator Alice-Mary Higgins has announced that she will run as a candidate in the European Parliament elections.
  • Tributes have been paid to Trócaire worker Sally O’Neill after she died in a road accident in Guatemala.

INTERNATIONAL

Homeland Security Secretary Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen talks outside her home earlier today Source: Kevin Wolf via PA Images

#HOMELAND: US President Donald Trump has announced the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

#WESTLEMANIA: Limerick-born wrestler Becky Lynch has been crowned double WWE champion at Wrestlemania 35 in New Jersey. 

PARTING SHOT

Irish Rail has released CCTV footage of the moment a truck crashed into a bridge on Amiens Street in Dublin earlier today.

You can watch the moment the incident happened here: 

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

