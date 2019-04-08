Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The FAI has said that “all requested members” are to appear as scheduled in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport.
- EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team travelled to Dublin today to hold talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
- When gardaí asked murder accused Patrick Quirke why he had searched the internet for “body decomposition timeline” he told them his son had died and added: “That’s all I’m saying.”
- A Clare man who stabbed another man in the back during a row has been jailed for seven years.
- Six food businesses were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in March.
- Three collision blackspots in Dublin are to have cameras installed to catch motorists running red lights.
- Independent Senator Alice-Mary Higgins has announced that she will run as a candidate in the European Parliament elections.
- Tributes have been paid to Trócaire worker Sally O’Neill after she died in a road accident in Guatemala.
INTERNATIONAL
#HOMELAND: US President Donald Trump has announced the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
#WESTLEMANIA: Limerick-born wrestler Becky Lynch has been crowned double WWE champion at Wrestlemania 35 in New Jersey.
PARTING SHOT
Irish Rail has released CCTV footage of the moment a truck crashed into a bridge on Amiens Street in Dublin earlier today.
You can watch the moment the incident happened here:
