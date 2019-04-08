Ireland's Becky Lynch crowned champion at Wrestlemania

Becky Lynch was born in Limerick and raised in Dublin Source: Shutterstock/Christian Bertrand

LIMERICK-BORN WRESTLER Becky Lynch has been crowned double WWE champion at Wrestlemania 35.

Lynch, who was raised in Dublin, defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey last night in both the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

For the first time ever, Wrestlemania — sometimes described as ‘the Super Bowl of sports entertainment’ — was headlined by a women’s match.

Lynch, who goes by nickname ‘The Man’, told Instagram followers before the event that “tonight is the night where The Man finally comes around to collect. Tonight is the night where we change how this business works, thinks and progresses. I. Am. Ready. For. This.”

Speaking after last night’s event, Lynch said “anything is possible….I’ve worked for this my entire life, I’ve dreamed about this, I’ve obsessed about this moment.”

Thanking supporters for attending Wrestlemania 35, Lynch told reporters “this is only the beginning.”

Following last night’s victory in the Winner Take All match, wrestling legend Mick Foley tweeted: “THE MYTH…THE LEGEND…THE MAN! You did it @BeckyLynchWWE!”.

Lynch – real name Rebecca Quin – began training as a professional wrestler in 2002, though a head injury kept her away from the sport for several years. She was signed to WWE’s main roster in 2015. As well as wrestling, she has also worked as an actress.