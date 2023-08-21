Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Darragh Kane Artists Shane O’Driscoll and Peter Martin with their latest piece of street art in Cork Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A firefighter operates during a wildfire near the northeastern town of Alexandroupolis, Greece Alamy Stock Photo

#LETBY: Nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison after being given a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court for the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

#HAWAII: Some 850 people are still missing following devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to its mayor.

#GREECE: A man has been found dead in a wildfire raging north of the Greek capital Athens, firefighters have said.

#GREENWOOD: Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have reached a mutual agreement which will see the forward restart his career away from the club.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Alamy Stock Photo

The Republic of Ireland’s match against Canada in the Women’s World Cup was the most watched women’s team sport event in Irish TV history, according to new figures from RTÉ.

The match, which was broadcast on RTÉ 2, had an average of 551,000 viewers.

The average share of viewing of the Women’s World Cup 2023, excluding Ireland games, was more than double (20.7%) the average share for the 2019 tournament (8.9%).