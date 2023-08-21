Advertisement

Monday 21 August 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
47 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DK20082023 ARDÚ 007 Darragh Kane Artists Shane O’Driscoll and Peter Martin with their latest piece of street art in Cork Darragh Kane

  • A man has appeared in court in Co Antrim charged with two terror offences relating to a major PSNI data breach.
  • Two men who died during the Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork yesterday have been named locally.
  • A 17-year-old boy accused of robbery of an English tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been held in custody after being charged with later mugging another man in the same area.
  • A man accused of stabbing a man on Dublin’s Grafton Street was found with bloodstains on his clothing and a knife on a Luas tram minutes after the alleged attack, a court heard.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was struck by a HGV in Co Tipperary last week.
  • More than 20,000 people with loans mistakenly had outdated information included on recent credit reports due to a Central Bank error.
  • The prohibition on frozen food at Iceland’s Ireland stores has been lifted, the food safety regulator has informed the High Court.
  • The inquest into the death of a teenage boy who died 24 days after his Covid-19 vaccine has concluded with an open verdict.
  • Grocery inflation in Ireland is slowing but prices are still rising rapidly, with an increase of 12.8% in the past 12 weeks.

INTERNATIONAL

a-firefighter-operates-during-a-wildfire-near-the-northeastern-town-of-alexandroupolis-greece-sunday-aug-20-2023-greek-authorities-on-saturday-evacuated-eight-villages-near-the-northeastern-bord Alamy Stock Photo A firefighter operates during a wildfire near the northeastern town of Alexandroupolis, Greece Alamy Stock Photo

#LETBY: Nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison after being given a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court for the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

#HAWAII: Some 850 people are still missing following devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to its mayor.

#GREECE: A man has been found dead in a wildfire raging north of the Greek capital Athens, firefighters have said.

#GREENWOOD: Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have reached a mutual agreement which will see the forward restart his career away from the club.

PARTING SHOT

republic-of-irelands-katie-mccabe-during-the-fifa-womens-world-cup-2023-group-b-match-at-the-perth-rectangular-stadium-western-australia-picture-date-wednesday-july-26-2023 Alamy Stock Photo Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Alamy Stock Photo

The Republic of Ireland’s match against Canada in the Women’s World Cup was the most watched women’s team sport event in Irish TV history, according to new figures from RTÉ. 

The match, which was broadcast on RTÉ 2, had an average of 551,000 viewers. 

The average share of viewing of the Women’s World Cup 2023, excluding Ireland games, was more than double (20.7%) the average share for the 2019 tournament (8.9%). 

