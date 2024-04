NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Simon Harris talking to a schoolchild during a visit to St Thomas' Junior National School in Lucan as he announced further rollout of the hot school meals programme Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Police are seen following the stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley in Sydney Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: The head of Israel’s military has announced that Israel will respond to the missile strikes launched by Iran, acting against calls from around the world to de-escalate the situation.

#SYDNEY: A 15-year-0ld boy had been detained over the stabbing of a bishop and a second clergyman at a church in Sydney during a live-steamed sermon.

#TRUMP: Prosecutors in the New York hush money case against Donald Trump have asked a judge to fine the former president $3,000 over social media posts about key witnesses.

PARTING SHOT

US TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien is set to make his Irish TV drama debut on TG4′s Ros na Rún.

O’Brien will appear on the show at 8.30pm on Tuesday, 30 April as the new Ros na Rún delivery man.

The TV host and HBO Max visited Ireland in January to record one of their unique travel shows as part of the Conan O’Brien Must Go series. His primary focus was to trace his family roots in Limerick.

Conan O'Brien appearing on the Set of Ros na Rún Ray Ryan Ray Ryan