Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Barristers protesting outside the Central Criminal Courts in Dublin today. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Former US president Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse in New York. Alamy Stock Photo

#US Donald Trump attended the second day of his civil fraud trial in New York, where the judge indicated he is not embracing the former US president’s view that most claims in the trial are too old for court.

#THAILAND A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting at a packed Bangkok shopping centre that left two people dead and five wounded.

#REVOLVER Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three federal firearms charges filed after a plea deal collapsed, putting the case on track for a possible trial as the 2024 presidential election looms.

#MURCIA A Spanish court opened a manslaughter probe into a deadly fire that killed 13 people inside a nightclub which had ignored an earlier closure order.

#DIVIDED LOYALTIES Republican Matt Gaetz filed a resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the US House, setting up a likely showdown vote in the days ahead.

PARTING SHOT

The statue of Phil Lynott in Dublin city centre has survived being knocked over by vandals and accidentally bashed by a motorist.

However, it is being damaged by enthusiastic fans wedging plectrums underneath the strings of its bass guitar.

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Someone taking a photograph of the statue of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott in Dublin today. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Dublin City Council told The Journal that it has arranged repairs for the statue of the Thin Lizzy frontman, with the work set to be carried out on site.

The council said a “foundry is going to strengthen the welds” will cost €1,875, while a regime of removing the plectrums regularly will be introduced to protect the statue from further damage.

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Plectrums wedged in the bass guitar of the Phil Lynott statue today. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The statue, which sits on the corner of Harry Street, off Grafton Street, was designed by Dublin artist Paul Daly and unveiled in 2005.

He said he didn’t mind the fact that fans were leaving plectrums at the statue, calling it “a nice gesture”.