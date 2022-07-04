#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 4 Jul 2022, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

part- Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe speaking at the reopening of Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

shooting-july-fourth-parade Source: Brian Cassella

#ITALY: The deadly collapse of a glacier, causing an avalanche that killed at least seven people, is linked to climate change, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said today.

#UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow’s forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk.

#SHIREEN ABU AKLEH: The United States said that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but that there was no reason to believe her death was intentional.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Tony Cantwell/YouTube

The second episode of GUTF has been released and the team have all the breaking developments as the search for Yvonne Walsh approaches the half-hour mark.

