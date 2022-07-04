Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Summer Economic Statement revealed that the Budget 2023 package will be €6.7 billion, an increase in spending of €2.2 billion on the previous year.
- The Taoiseach said that Covid-19 remains “a significant disruptor” in our society.
- An inquest heard that a man believed that killing his landlord “would rid the world of evil”.
- Tributes were paid following the sudden death of Waterford’s deputy mayor Cllr James Tobin.
- A martial arts instructor was jailed for four years for sexually exploiting three of his students.
- It’s set to be cloudy but warm week with temperatures reaching up to the mid-20s by this weekend.
INTERNATIONAL
#ITALY: The deadly collapse of a glacier, causing an avalanche that killed at least seven people, is linked to climate change, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said today.
#UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow’s forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk.
#SHIREEN ABU AKLEH: The United States said that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but that there was no reason to believe her death was intentional.
PARTING SHOT
The second episode of GUTF has been released and the team have all the breaking developments as the search for Yvonne Walsh approaches the half-hour mark.
