Mostly dry and cloudy week ahead but temperatures set to hit mid-20s

THE FIRST WEEK of July is set to be cloudy but warm with temperatures reaching up to the mid-20s by this weekend.

Met Éireann said the weather will be cloudy with temperatures rising towards the end of this week.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few bright and sunny spells. It will stay dry for the most part but some light rain or drizzle could break through in the north and northwest.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 21 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy, mild and humid with some light outbreaks of rain extending from the Northwest.

Wednesday will still be mostly cloudy with scattered patches of rain and drizzle in the north and west with more isolated patches of rain elsewhere.

There will be some sunny spells and highest temperatures will range from 16 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast.

On Thursday, there will be cloud at first but sunny intervals will develop in the afternoon and evening.

There will be a good amount of dry weather with some scattered light showers.

Temperatures will reach highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

It will be mostly dry and cloudy again early on Friday with some light showers and sunny spells.

Highs of 18 to 23 degrees can be expected in most of the country.

This weekend will be dry for most counties with light winds and some sunny spells. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s.

The forecaster said the high pressure is expected to continue into next week with largely dry and warm conditions expected.

May this year was provisionally Ireland’s 3rd warmest on record.

Met Éireann said that five of the ten warmest Junes have been recorded since 2005.

No Junes in the 21st century have appeared in the coldest ten Junes on record.