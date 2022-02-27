Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Dozens gathered outside the Russian embassy in Dublin for another protest against the invasion of Ukraine.
- An investigation by Noteworthy revealed how teenagers with eating disorders are finding themselves lost in transition to adult services in Ireland.
- The Good Information Project looked at the environmental impact of the 70 data centres in Ireland, and tech companies’ use of them.
- Maternity care campaigners said they will raise ongoing concerns about partners’ access to hospitals during pregnancy with the HSE next week.
- Dublin suffered a fourth successive league defeat in Division 1.
INTERNATIONAL
#CONFLICT Fighting in Ukraine entered a fourth day. However, Ukraine agreed to talks with Russia near its border with Belarus.
#SANCTIONS The European Union announced it would fund arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia, on top of another round of sanctions affecting Russian airlines, Russia-backed media and Belarus.
#HEALTH The World Health Organisation warned that oxygen supplies in Ukraine are “dangerously low”.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
We’ve seen a couple of times over the past couple of days that even the world of sport is not immune to what’s going on in Ukraine right now.
On some occasions, sports events have provided a fantastic platform to show solidarity with those impacted by the conflict. And when Ireland faced Italy in the Six Nations in Dublin earlier today, those in attendance certainly did that.
A powerful moment in the Aviva Stadium.— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 27, 2022
A rapturous applause in solidarity with Ukraine. 🇺🇦#IREvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/G13QGDmKeb
COMMENTS