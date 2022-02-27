Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dancer Breandán de Gallaí and singer Gina Boreham rehearsing a scene from the show “Walls Talk” on Dollymount Strand.

INTERNATIONAL

Thousands of Berlin protesters marched from Brandenburg Gate to the Siegessaule victory column today in support of Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CONFLICT Fighting in Ukraine entered a fourth day. However, Ukraine agreed to talks with Russia near its border with Belarus.

#SANCTIONS The European Union announced it would fund arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia, on top of another round of sanctions affecting Russian airlines, Russia-backed media and Belarus.

#HEALTH The World Health Organisation warned that oxygen supplies in Ukraine are “dangerously low”.

PARTING SHOT

We’ve seen a couple of times over the past couple of days that even the world of sport is not immune to what’s going on in Ukraine right now.

On some occasions, sports events have provided a fantastic platform to show solidarity with those impacted by the conflict. And when Ireland faced Italy in the Six Nations in Dublin earlier today, those in attendance certainly did that.