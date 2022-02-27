#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day, the EU announces another round of sanctions, and Putin raises a nuclear threat.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 5,547 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5696040

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE WALLS TALK DOLLYMOUNT JB1 Dancer Breandán de Gallaí and singer Gina Boreham rehearsing a scene from the show “Walls Talk” on Dollymount Strand.

INTERNATIONAL

masses-gathered-along-june-17-street-to-protest-against-the-russian-invasion-to-ukraine-in-berlin-germany-february-27-2022-thousands-in-the-german-capital-waved-ukrainian-national-flags-and-chante Thousands of Berlin protesters marched from Brandenburg Gate to the Siegessaule victory column today in support of Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CONFLICT Fighting in Ukraine entered a fourth day. However, Ukraine agreed to talks with Russia near its border with Belarus.

#SANCTIONS The European Union announced it would fund arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia, on top of another round of sanctions affecting Russian airlines, Russia-backed media and Belarus.

#HEALTH The World Health Organisation warned that oxygen supplies in Ukraine are “dangerously low”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

We’ve seen a couple of times over the past couple of days that even the world of sport is not immune to what’s going on in Ukraine right now.

On some occasions, sports events have provided a fantastic platform to show solidarity with those impacted by the conflict. And when Ireland faced Italy in the Six Nations in Dublin earlier today, those in attendance certainly did that.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie