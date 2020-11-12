#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 November 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Senior HSE figures at today's press briefing Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Shane Duffy (right) and the lads getting ready for tonight's game vs England in Wembley. Source: Nick Potts/PA Images

#LUCY LETBY: A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in England has been remanded in custody

#MUTINY IN NO. 10: A vote leave staffer is leaving Downing Street and leaving a divided set up in his wake. Here’s what’s happening at the top of Boris Johnson’s government. 

#CARTOON COURT: A testing error was blamed after cartoon characters made it on to a UK Crown Court list.

PARTING SHOT

If you haven’t seen it yet, you should definitely watch it. If you already have seen it, it’s probably worth watching again.

Supervalu’s Christmas advert has tugged at the heartstrings for the right reasons and has been met with a warm reception online.

Source: SuperValuIreland/YouTube

Sean Murray
