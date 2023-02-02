Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RAAB: UK civil servants who were allegedly bullied by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab have “suffered mental health crises”, according to a union leader.
#SHELL: Oil giant Shell posted a net profit of $42.3 billion (€38.46 billion) last year, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.
#BANKNOTES: Australia has announced that it will remove images of the British monarch from its banknotes.
The age-old tradition of allowing a chosen groundhog to predict the end of winter has continued in the US state of Pennsylvania.
The ceremony, made famous thanks to the 1993 Bill Murray film Groundhog Day, sees the rodent Punxsutawney Phil emerge from his burrow and choose one of two scrolls to decide the upcoming weather.
One has a sunnier outlook, the other less so.
And unfortunately Phil has opted for the scroll providing locals with six more weeks of winter.
