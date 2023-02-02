Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RollingNews.ie Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured with Roberta Metsola President of the European Parliament in Government Buildings today RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo President Joe Biden speaks of unity and bipartisanship during the 70th annual National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol Alamy Stock Photo

#RAAB: UK civil servants who were allegedly bullied by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab have “suffered mental health crises”, according to a union leader.

#SHELL: Oil giant Shell posted a net profit of $42.3 billion (€38.46 billion) last year, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

#BANKNOTES: Australia has announced that it will remove images of the British monarch from its banknotes.

PARTING SHOT

Screengrab / Fox News The moment Punxsutawney Phil came out and chose one of two scrolls. Screengrab / Fox News / Fox News

The age-old tradition of allowing a chosen groundhog to predict the end of winter has continued in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The ceremony, made famous thanks to the 1993 Bill Murray film Groundhog Day, sees the rodent Punxsutawney Phil emerge from his burrow and choose one of two scrolls to decide the upcoming weather.

One has a sunnier outlook, the other less so.

And unfortunately Phil has opted for the scroll providing locals with six more weeks of winter.