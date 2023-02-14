Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Pictured celebrating Valentine's Day on Grafton Street today are Randa and Mohammad Hassan from Egypt

A man sits atop the rubble of collapsed buildings following the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey

#BRIANNA: Detectives in England probing the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are investigating whether it was a hate crime.

#EARTHQUAKE: After being trapped beneath rubble for 180 hours, 25-year-old Abir is now fighting for her life in a field hospital after the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

#CARS: The European Parliament has given its final approval to a ban on new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

#ELECTIONS: Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has announced that she is running for US president in 2024.

Paul Mescal attending the 95th annual Oscars nominees luncheon

Irish actor Paul Mescal and Oscar nominee has done an interview with Vanity Fair.

Asked about his family coming out to Los Angeles for the big awards night, Mescal says:

“I don’t know. I feel a weird kind of host energy. The analogy in my head is I’m the host of the party where I don’t really know how the party works, and I don’t know whose house I’m in. But I have to host it. They’re the easiest company, anyway, so they’ll be fine. It’ll determine itself.”