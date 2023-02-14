Advertisement

Tuesday 14 February 2023
Shutterstock The semi-state recently confirmed that it was considering installing vending machines on inter-city rail services so that passengers could buy food and drink on trains.
# All aboard
Irish Rail confirm a return to carriage catering is coming down the tracks
The trolley service was suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
16 minutes ago

IRISH RAIL HAS confirmed that on-board catering is to return to its carriages. 

The trolley service was withdrawn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 but the company confirmed the plans and said it would expand on them later this week when contacted by The Journal this evening.

It comes amid plans to reopen a number of disused lines as part of draft recommendations from an all-island review of the rail network.

Irish Rail management met with a number of Fianna Fáil TDs and senators today, with the party’s spokesperson on transport James O’Connor welcoming the resumption of catering services following the update.

“It is understood the reinstatement of the service will be done on phased basis commencing with the Dublin-Cork line servicing Portlaoise, Portarlington, Thurles, Limerick Junction and Mallow,” the Cork East TD said. 

“On-board services were deeply missed by those who are regular commuters on Irish Rail services so this is very welcome news.”

Earlier this month, the semi-state confirmed that it was considering installing vending machines on inter-city rail services so that passengers could buy food and drink on trains.

However, an Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said at the time that vending machines were not being seen as an alternative to the return of a trolley service on inter-city trains.

Passengers can currently only buy food and drink on board the Enterprise service between Dublin and Belfast where catering services resumed last November, including full dining facilities on some trains.

Additional reporting by Seán McCárthaigh

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
