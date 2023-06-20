Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Norma Burke / RollingNews.ie Pictured at the Garden of Remembrance for World Refugee Day are Niamh Ní Choighli and friend Norma Burke / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick talking during a news conference at Coast Guard Base Boston about the missing submersible Alamy Stock Photo

#OCEANGATE: Rescue teams are racing against time to find a deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board and an estimated 40 hours of oxygen left.

#BIDEN: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department

#TATE: Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women have been indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, according to prosecutors.

PARTING SHOT

Taylor Swift will play two nights in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next year as part of her Eras tour.

Swift posted a list of international dates for the tour on Twitter this afternoon.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023