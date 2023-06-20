Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
49 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

World Refugee Day-2 Norma Burke / RollingNews.ie Pictured at the Garden of Remembrance for World Refugee Day are Niamh Ní Choighli and friend Norma Burke / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Some areas of the country have been hit with flooding as a Status Orange thunderstorm warning was in place for the entire country earlier. 
  • The High Court has appointed an interim examiner to the company that operates the Iceland chain of grocery stores in Ireland.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he is satisfied with the work of the board of the National Children’s Hospital, stating the facility will be open for patients in 2024. 
  • Varadkar has defended the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy being hosted this week as opposition TDs have labelled it “rigged”.
  • The Government has announced it will legislate to disregard historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men. 
  • Legal academics have told an Oireachtas Committee that there is nothing in the constitution that would prevent TDs from passing assisted dying laws in the Dáil.
  • Over 1,500 vacant and derelict properties have been identified by local authorities for purchase, with a price tag of €437 million
  • A report from the consumer protection watchdog has said there is no indication that supermarkets are engaging in price gouging.
  • Ireland’s new commission for regulating broadcasters and online content will have the power to enforce financial and criminal sanctions on social media companies if they do not comply with legally-binding online safety regulations.
  • A woman who was undergoing a psychotic episode when she stabbed a stranger to death has been given an eight-year prison sentence by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.
  • A man who was previously convicted of the manslaughter and rape of a woman was today jailed for for attacking a man and his mother with a clawhammer in their Cork home.

INTERNATIONAL

u-s-coast-guard-capt-jamie-frederick-center-left-faces-reporters-as-coast-guard-chief-public-affairs-specialist-robert-simpson-right-looks-on-during-a-news-conference-tuesday-june-20-2023-at Alamy Stock Photo US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick talking during a news conference at Coast Guard Base Boston about the missing submersible Alamy Stock Photo

#OCEANGATE: Rescue teams are racing against time to find a deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board and an estimated 40 hours of oxygen left.

#BIDEN: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department

#TATE: Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women have been indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, according to prosecutors.

PARTING SHOT

Taylor Swift will play two nights in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next year as part of her Eras tour.

Swift posted a list of international dates for the tour on Twitter this afternoon.

