Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

34 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

stardust 669 Families of loved ones who died in the Stardust Fire arrive at Rotunda Hospital round room with Charlie Bird this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

walmart-mass-shooting Virginia police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night. Source: AP/PA Images

#MASS SHOOTING A gunman killed at least six people at a Walmart store late last night, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the second mass shooting in the United States in four days.

#EU VOTE The EU Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack in the aftermath of a vote recognising Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

#UKRAINE WAR Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, as Russian strikes left the country’s energy system in tatters.

#INDY REF Britain’s highest court has ruled the Scottish Parliament does not have the powers to legislate for a referendum on independence.

#WORLD CUP FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Ecuador FA over alleged homophobic chanting by their supporters during Sunday’s World Cup Group A victory over Qatar. 

PARTING SHOT

france-diversity-in-space ESA's new parastronaut John McFall. Source: AP/PA Images

A British doctor and former Paralympian who lost a leg in a motorbike accident has become the first astronaut recruit with a disability.

John McFall has been selected by the European Space Agency for a special “parastronaut” programme and is set begin training early next year.

The ESA calls McFall a “Parastronaut Feasibility Study Member”. He will do the same training as other candidates while also being monitored to see how he will manage in space.

“We’ve got to undergo astronaut training and work out what it is about having a physical disability that makes it tricky and overcome those hurdles,” he said.

“Space travel, hopefully, can be for everyone.”

