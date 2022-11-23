Dr Scally says 'women of Ireland can have confidence' in screening as he publishes final report

DR GABRIEL SCALLY has said “substantial progress” has been achieved in the CervicalCheck programme, as he published a report into the implementation of recommendations from the 2018 report into the CervicalCheck scandal.

In 2018, Dr Scally conducted a sweeping, four-month inquiry into the CervicalCheck screening programme, finding significant failures in its governance structures.

He said the biggest failure he identified was the non-disclosure of information from audits to patients – the same devastating error discovered by Vicky Phelan as she studied her own medical files.

In the foreword to his 170-page report, Scally said there were many indications that the programme was “doomed to fail at some point”.

He made a series of recommendations, including for the Department of Health and HSE to revise their document management policies; the Minister of Health to consider how women’s health issues could be given more consistent and committed attention; and for the governance structure of CervicalCheck to be reviewed.

At the end of 2021, 166 of 170 actions arising from the report had been completed, with the remaining four marked as ‘in progress’, according to an update earlier this year.

In today’s report, Dr Scally looks at the implementation of the recommendations from the 2018 report.

He said he is “happy to confirm that substantial progress has been achieved and, in many ways, the CervicalCheck programme has improved substantially as a result of the coordinated efforts of the staff of the various organisations involved”.

CervicalCheck is a “substantially better screening programme today than it was in 2018″, Dr Scally said.

“In my view, women can have confidence in and should take full advantage of the cervical screening programme. It has saved many women’s lives and will continue to do so,” he said.

“But it isn’t perfect. As with any other screening programme, research is continually being conducted to improve the accuracy of testing, improve the effectiveness of treatment and reduce the anxiety involved in taking part.”

Concerns

In the report, Dr Scally highlighted a number of concerns about the progress of the implementation of some of the recommendations.

One of the recommendations that had been made is that “the option of a decision not to disclose an error or mishap to a patient must only be available in a very limited number of well-defined and explicit circumstances such as incapacity”.

Today’s report outlines that “there has been very limited progress on this extremely important issue”.

“The Patient Safety Bill has only reached the fourth stage of an 11 stage legislative process. The Bill only makes provision for mandatory open disclosure in a limited number of circumstances, nearly all of which are associated with the death of a patient,” the report said.

Earlier in the report, Dr Scally said:

Patients should be told the truth when things go wrong. If they are concerned that their treatment may have been deficient, patients should also have a clear and consistent route to bring forward their concerns and have them investigated.

“Such an approach will work best when the actions of health professionals and managers are based upon a commitment to candour on all relevant issues. Candour is the quality of being honest, open and truthful, especially about difficult and unwelcome situations or occurrences.”

Looking at the recommendations, most are marked blue for completed or yellow for “slippage”, but here are a few red ones where “action has not started, stopped, or is seriously off target” pic.twitter.com/OBrQ6d8Omc — Lauren Boland (@laurenanna_1) November 23, 2022

Dr Scally also wrote that “there remains concerns about the level of staffing, retraining screeners after a long break, laboratory information systems, data provision and formal quality management processes”.

Dr Scally wrote that one particular concern is the role of the Lead Pathologist for cervical cytology triage.

“The requirements of this role are not currently met by any member of staff at the Coombe and it is imperative that a qualified individual is appointed as soon as possible,” he said.

“The role is critically important to assuring the quality of the cytology element of the new pathway. These issues will need to be addressed before the service resumes.”

Well-remembered today is Vicky Phelan, who died aged 48 last week after years of spearheading the fight to bring attention to the injustices experienced by cervical cancer patients whose audited results were not communicated to them.

Her family held a private funeral on Friday and have invited the public to a celebration of her life this Sunday in her native town of Mooncoin in Co Kilkenny.

In the forward of today’s publication, Dr Scally outlined that as part of the terms of reference of his scoping inquiry, he was expected to engage directly with Vicky Phelan and the other women and families affected.

“I have continued to do so in producing reviews of the implementation of the recommendations,” Dr Scally said.

“The recent death of Vicky has been a moment of national sadness, a sadness which I share. She was the first person I spoke with after my appointment to carry out the Scoping Inquiry,” he said.

“Vicky’s enormous courage, dignity and determination changed cervical screening in Ireland for the better. In addition, she pushed forward the whole arena of women’s health and highlighted the crucial issues of openness, truth and honesty in communication between health professionals and patients. I am, as are we all, in her debt.”

With reporting by Lauren Boland