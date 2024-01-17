Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- China is reopening its market to Irish beef after it suspended imports in November, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.
- The HSE has apologised to a boy who developed a tracheoesophageal fistula after doctors failed to order an x-ray which could have confirmed he swallowed a button battery.
- The Dáil was suspended briefly today when People Before Profit TDs called on the government to allow a Dáil debate this week on the situation in Gaza.
- Local authorities cannot have an “a la carte” relationship with the Government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said, after Mayo County Council passed a non-binding motion to end co-operation with a government department.
- Two men accused of murdering gunman Tristan Sherry, who died from “blunt force trauma to the head” after he fatally shot a man in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve, have been denied bail.
- Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the discovery of 14 people inside a shipping container at Rosslare Harbour last week.
- Government will oppose a motion by Sinn Féin today to increase stamp duty on the bulk purchase of homes by investment funds.
- A bid to elect a new Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly has failed and today’s session was suspended as a result.
- It’s set to be another freezing night tonight with temperatures to drop as low as -6 degrees in some areas.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Israel has continued to strike Gaza’s south, where medicines are expected to be delivered for hostages in exchange for humanitarian aid under a newly brokered deal.
#MIDLEADING: Legislation to ban misleading environmental claims on products has been approved by the European Parliament.
#TRUMP: E Jean Carroll has testified that former US president Donald Trump “shattered” her reputation after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, the BBC has reported.
PARTING SHOT
