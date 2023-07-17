Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

A Dublin District Court judge expressed his “utmost concern for the immediate predicament and welfare of children who are in care ” due to reports that there is a lack of available and appropriate placements for children.

A man who raped a young woman at a house party as she drifted in and out of consciousness on a bathroom floor has been given an eight-year sentence, with the final year suspended.

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee would reconvene before the Dáil returns this autumn if witnesses pertaining to the RTÉ payments scandal become available, according to its chairperson.

Schoolteacher Enoch Burke, who was dismissed from his position for alleged gross misconduct, was ordered to pay legal costs to Wilson's Hospital School in their successful High Court action against him earlier this year.

Minister Heather Humphreys condemned anti-trans activists who intimidate staff while protesting in and outside public libraries.

An Bord Pleanála rejected an ethics complaint made by broadcaster Pat Kenny against a planning consultant in the 'badger' planning row concerning a proposed nursing home adjacent to the Kenny family home in Dalkey.

Uisce Éireann was fined €5,000 for polluting the River Liffey at a water treatment plant in Kildare.

THE WORLD

Oliver Weiken / dpa/Alamy Live News A tourist cools his head at a public fountain in Piazza Venezia, Italy Oliver Weiken / dpa/Alamy Live News / dpa/Alamy Live News

#EUROPE The Cerberus heatwave is bringing blazing temperatures to multiple countries, with Greece hit by forest fires.

#UKRAINE Russia has withdrawn from the deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports hours after drones struck the only bridge connecting Russia with the annexed Crimean peninsula.

#SOUTH KOREA 40 people have been killed by recent flooding and landslides during monsoon rains.

PARTING SHOT

A large Limerick family who won €1 million in a Lotto draw have collected their prize in Dublin today, with plans to put some of the money towards an upcoming family wedding in Australia, mortgage repayment, and another trip to Dublin for the AllIreland hurling final