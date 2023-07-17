Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#EUROPE The Cerberus heatwave is bringing blazing temperatures to multiple countries, with Greece hit by forest fires.
#UKRAINE Russia has withdrawn from the deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports hours after drones struck the only bridge connecting Russia with the annexed Crimean peninsula.
#SOUTH KOREA 40 people have been killed by recent flooding and landslides during monsoon rains.
PARTING SHOT
A large Limerick family who won €1 million in a Lotto draw have collected their prize in Dublin today, with plans to put some of the money towards an upcoming family wedding in Australia, mortgage repayment, and another trip to Dublin for the AllIreland hurling final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site