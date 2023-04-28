Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo A sunset in Kinvara, Co Galway Alamy Stock Photo

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made a complaint to Sipo over the allegations that Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins pushed for the sale of Limerick County Council land that his wife subsequently purchase.

pushed for the sale of Limerick County Council land that his wife subsequently purchase. Gardaí released without charge a man who was arrested yesterday in connection with a probe over a party where Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was present.

was present. The three victims of a collision in Co Tyrone yesterday were named locally as Dan McKane, Christine Duffy, Julia McSorley – a brother and sister and their aunt, respectively.

yesterday were named locally as Dan McKane, Christine Duffy, Julia McSorley – a brother and sister and their aunt, respectively. The government has finally published a long-delayed 30-year climate strategy , laying out sector-by-sector plans for how to drive down greenhouse gas emissions.

, laying out sector-by-sector plans for how to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. The number of people in homelessness has risen to a record high, with 11,988 people accessing emergency accommodation in March, according to the latest figures.

in March, according to the latest figures. Referees in Kilkenny will not officiate matches this Bank Holiday weekend in protest at growing levels of abuse .

. Former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the media and others tried to “oversimplify” Covid-19 but that “no pandemic plan” that could have prepared the country for the crisis.

THE WORLD

PA The aftermath of a strike in Ukraine PA

#UKRAINE Russian strikes battered cities across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people.

#SUDAN 163 Irish citizens and their families have been evacuated from Sudan as fighting raged.

#SWITZERLAND The head of Switzerland’s central bank aid that the country’s banking regulations needed toughening up after the implosion of Credit Suisse, which could have “easily” caused a global financial crisis.

PARTING SHOT

The latest episode of the The Journal’s podcast The Explainer is out now with Jehanne Henry, a human rights lawyer based in East Africa, diving into Sudanese politics and her insight into how the tentative peace fell apart in recent years.

Here’s how to listen.