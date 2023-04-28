Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#UKRAINE Russian strikes battered cities across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people.
#SUDAN 163 Irish citizens and their families have been evacuated from Sudan as fighting raged.
#SWITZERLAND The head of Switzerland’s central bank aid that the country’s banking regulations needed toughening up after the implosion of Credit Suisse, which could have “easily” caused a global financial crisis.
PARTING SHOT
The latest episode of the The Journal’s podcast The Explainer is out now with Jehanne Henry, a human rights lawyer based in East Africa, diving into Sudanese politics and her insight into how the tentative peace fell apart in recent years.
